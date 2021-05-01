Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerians sing praise of woman who is one of the first pilots to land a plane at the new Anambra Airport
Nigerians are full of praise for Nwando Phina Okpalaeke, who is the first female pilot to land a plane at the newly inaugurated Anambra International Airport.

 

9 hours ago
