Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You’re Not Supposed To Be Counted Among Women - Ada Ameh Blasts Bukky Black For Defending Baba Ijesha (Video)
Tori News  - Ameh described the veteran Yoruba actress as a 'stupid woman' who is ignoring the pains of having a child.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

You’re Not Supposed To Be Counted Among Women – Ada Ameh Blasts Bukky Black For Defending Baba Ijesha (Video) Online Nigeria:
You’re Not Supposed To Be Counted Among Women – Ada Ameh Blasts Bukky Black For Defending Baba Ijesha (Video)
Salone:
WOW !!!: You’re Not Supposed To Be Counted Among Women – Ada Ameh Blasts Bukky Black For Defending Baba Ijesha (Video)
You’re Not Supposed To Be Counted Among Women – Ada Ameh Blasts Bukky Black For Defending Baba Ijesha [Video] GQ Buzz:
You’re Not Supposed To Be Counted Among Women – Ada Ameh Blasts Bukky Black For Defending Baba Ijesha [Video]
You’re Not Supposed To Be Counted Among Women Gist 36:
You’re Not Supposed To Be Counted Among Women


   More Picks
1 NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases - National Accord, 15 hours ago
2 “I had to choose between greatness & death to break the mental cycle of our people” – Burna Boy shares his grass to grace story - Oyo Gist, 8 hours ago
3 CCTV evidence reportedly shows Baba Ijesha seen kissing, fondling female minor, raising her skirt and caressing her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 “21 In Lagos, 19 In Yobe” – Nigeria Records 55 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,110 - Kanyi Daily, 18 hours ago
5 ''You are a disgrace to motherhood''- Iyabo Ojo slams Bukky Black for coming out to defend actor, Baba Ijesha, who has been accused of raping a minor (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Rapists should face death penalty or castration –Tonto Dikeh - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 Tallen assures women of 111 additional special seats in National Assembly - The News, 22 hours ago
8 Video shows thrilling moment multiple Grammy-winner Adele hangs out with Nigeria’s Tems, sings Try Me - Legit, 8 hours ago
9 NCC Pledges Support For Anti-Plagiarism Software For Tertiary Institutions - The Nigeria Lawyer, 10 hours ago
10 Matawalle encourages workers to start own businesses before retirement - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info