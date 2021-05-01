Post News
News at a Glance
Insurgency in Nigeria declined since 2015 –Fayemi
The Punch
- Insurgency in Nigeria declined since 2015 –Fayemi
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Insurgency In Nigeria Declined Since 2015: Fayemi
Pulse Nigeria:
Fayemi says insurgency has declined in Nigeria since 2015
Correct NG:
Insurgency in Nigeria declined since 2015 – Governor Fayemi
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Insurgency In Nigeria Declined Since 2015 – Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi
Newzandar News:
Insurgency in Nigeria declined since 2015 – Governor Fayemi » Newzandar News
Republican Nigeria:
Gov Fayemi backs Buhari’s govt, says insurgency declined in Nigeria since 2015
Within Nigeria:
Insurgency in Nigeria declined since 2015 – Fayemi
Naija News:
Insurgency Declined After Buhari Took Power In 2015 – Fayemi
More Picks
1
NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases -
National Accord,
16 hours ago
2
“I had to choose between greatness & death to break the mental cycle of our people” – Burna Boy shares his grass to grace story -
Oyo Gist,
9 hours ago
3
CCTV evidence reportedly shows Baba Ijesha seen kissing, fondling female minor, raising her skirt and caressing her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
“21 In Lagos, 19 In Yobe” – Nigeria Records 55 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,110 -
Kanyi Daily,
20 hours ago
5
''You are a disgrace to motherhood''- Iyabo Ojo slams Bukky Black for coming out to defend actor, Baba Ijesha, who has been accused of raping a minor (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Rapists should face death penalty or castration –Tonto Dikeh -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
7
Tallen assures women of 111 additional special seats in National Assembly -
The News,
23 hours ago
8
Video shows thrilling moment multiple Grammy-winner Adele hangs out with Nigeria’s Tems, sings Try Me -
Legit,
9 hours ago
9
Buhari should have spoken with Biden, not US Secretary –Kukah -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
10
Rape: You?re not supposed to be counted among women - Actress Ada Ameh slams Actress Bukky Black for supporting Baba Ijesha (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
