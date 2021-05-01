Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Borno Assembly approves Zulum's Deputy, Kadafur as Acting Governor
Daily Post  - The Borno State House of Assembly has approved Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, to serve as acting governor, from April 29 to May 19, 2021.

