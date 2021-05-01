Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen abduct Nasarawa lawmaker's brother, demand N10 million
The Punch  - Agbashi Electoral Ward in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mr. Jibrin Ede, has reportedly been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa lawmaker’s brother, demand N10 million The News Guru:
Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa lawmaker’s brother, demand N10 million
Gunmen Kidnap Nasarawa Councillor, Demand N10m Ransom The Will:
Gunmen Kidnap Nasarawa Councillor, Demand N10m Ransom
Gunmen abduct Nasarawa lawmaker’s brother, demand millions of naira Republican Nigeria:
Gunmen abduct Nasarawa lawmaker’s brother, demand millions of naira
Gunmen Abduct Nasarawa Lawmaker Tori News:
Gunmen Abduct Nasarawa Lawmaker's Brother, Demand N10 Million


   More Picks
1 NCDC records 55 new Covid-19 infections, 165,110 total cases - National Accord, 15 hours ago
2 “I had to choose between greatness & death to break the mental cycle of our people” – Burna Boy shares his grass to grace story - Oyo Gist, 8 hours ago
3 CCTV evidence reportedly shows Baba Ijesha seen kissing, fondling female minor, raising her skirt and caressing her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 “21 In Lagos, 19 In Yobe” – Nigeria Records 55 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,110 - Kanyi Daily, 18 hours ago
5 ''You are a disgrace to motherhood''- Iyabo Ojo slams Bukky Black for coming out to defend actor, Baba Ijesha, who has been accused of raping a minor (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Rapists should face death penalty or castration –Tonto Dikeh - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 Tallen assures women of 111 additional special seats in National Assembly - The News, 22 hours ago
8 Video shows thrilling moment multiple Grammy-winner Adele hangs out with Nigeria’s Tems, sings Try Me - Legit, 8 hours ago
9 NCC Pledges Support For Anti-Plagiarism Software For Tertiary Institutions - The Nigeria Lawyer, 10 hours ago
10 Matawalle encourages workers to start own businesses before retirement - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info