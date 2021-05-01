Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How El-Rufai inflicted ‘most brutal attack’ on workers in 5 years – NLC
News photo The News  - Gov Nasiru  El-Rufai had sacked 21,770 primary school teachers, 7,310 local government employees, 3,000 personnel in the state civil Service and 1, 240 workers in the health sector.

