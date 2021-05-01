Oduduwa Republic: 11 arrested as Yoruba nation agitators invade Ogun police headquarters Daily Post - The police in Ogun State on Saturday arrested 11 Yoruba nation agitators protesting in Abeokuta. They were said to have been arrested at the Alake’s palace and taken to the state police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta. DAILY POST had reported that ...



News Credibility Score: 99%