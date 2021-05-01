Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“I had to choose between greatness and death” – Singer, Burna Boy
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu a.k.a Burna Boy, has revealed that he made a conscious choice to be great at a particular point in his life. He revealed this in a recent interview with GQ magazine.

