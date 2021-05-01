Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Train loaded with water pipes derails from track, crashes in Kaduna
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - A train transporting water pipes from Lagos to Zaria on Saturday, derailed around Unguwar Kanawa axis, opposite Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna. Ripples Nigeria gathered that there was no casualty and no property damage in the accident which occurred at ...

20 hours ago
