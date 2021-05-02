Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Nigeria records 55 new cases, zero death
News photo The Eagle Online  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control revealed this on its Twitter handle on Saturday

11 hours ago
Nigeria records 43 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,153 Nigerian Tribune:
Nigeria records 43 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,153
COVID-19: Nigeria records 43 new cases on Saturday Premium Times:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 43 new cases on Saturday
Again, India sets COVID-19 record with 3,689 deaths in one day Ripples Nigeria:
Again, India sets COVID-19 record with 3,689 deaths in one day
Nigeria Records 43 COVID-19 New Cases, No Death Mojidelano:
Nigeria Records 43 COVID-19 New Cases, No Death
India posts world record daily deaths from COVID-19 See Naija:
India posts world record daily deaths from COVID-19


1 ''One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage''- BBNaija star, Venita Akpofure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Insurgency has declined since Buhari took over —Fayemi - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
3 Dangote Cement to pay N40.39billion in corporate tax - Point Blank News, 22 hours ago
4 Kick out APC in 2023 if you’re not satisfied, Governor Fayemi sends powerful message to Nigerian youth - Legit, 9 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu orders total shut down of Abuja, Lagos, North, Southeast May 30 - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's mum laid to rest (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Police confirm another Boko Haram attack on Yobe Community - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
8 How Baba Ijesha ‘predicted’ current predicament in movie - The Punch, 13 hours ago
9 Pensioners commend FG on consequential adjustment of minimum wage - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 APC to PDP Governors on insecurity: Not time to play to gallery - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
