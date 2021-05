Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's mum laid to rest (photos/videos) Linda Ikeji Blog - The remains of Grace Ifeoma Adichie, the late first female Registrar of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka , and mother of author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has been laid to rest in her hometown Abba, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, on ...



News Credibility Score: 99%