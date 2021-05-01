Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We Won’t Allow Agents Of Religious Disharmony Destabilize Oyo – Makinde
Leadership  - BY ADEBAYO WAHEED | Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that his administration will not allow agents of religious disharmony to destabilise the

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 “I had to choose between greatness & death to break the mental cycle of our people” – Burna Boy shares his grass to grace story - Oyo Gist, 22 hours ago
2 CCTV evidence reportedly shows Baba Ijesha seen kissing, fondling female minor, raising her skirt and caressing her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Buhari should have spoken with Biden, not US Secretary –Kukah - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Rape: You?re not supposed to be counted among women - Actress Ada Ameh slams Actress Bukky Black for supporting Baba Ijesha (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Borno Assembly approves Zulum's Deputy, Kadafur as Acting Governor - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Kick out APC in 2023 if you’re not satisfied, Governor Fayemi sends powerful message to Nigerian youth - Legit, 1 hour ago
7 ''You are a disgrace to motherhood''- Iyabo Ojo slams Bukky Black for coming out to defend actor, Baba Ijesha, who has been accused of raping a minor (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Video shows thrilling moment multiple Grammy-winner Adele hangs out with Nigeria’s Tems, sings Try Me - Legit, 22 hours ago
9 NCC Pledges Support For Anti-Plagiarism Software For Tertiary Institutions - The Nigeria Lawyer, 24 hours ago
10 Again, gunmen kill two Policemen, burnt 5 vehicles in A-Ibom - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
