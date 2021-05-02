Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

''I have found myself praying that God should remove Buhari'- Bishop Wale Oke says
News photo Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, says he has started praying for the removal of President Buhari who according to him has failed woefully in the discharge of his duty.

1 Princess denies authorizing release of CCTV footage showing Baba Ijesha allegedly molesting foster child - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu orders total shut down of Abuja, Lagos, North, Southeast May 30 - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Iniobong Umoren: How job-seeking lady was found raped, murdered, buried in shallow grave - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
4 How unknown gunmen killed top Kogi commissioner | Politics | News | herald.ng - The Herald, 24 hours ago
5 Kick out APC in 2023 if you’re not satisfied, Governor Fayemi sends powerful message to Nigerian youth - Legit, 23 hours ago
6 FAAN Hails Makinde Over Ibadan Airport CAT 6 Status - Leadership, 4 hours ago
7 Please Investigate Father Mbaka For Bringing Shame On The Catholic Church – Reno Omokri Writes Pope Francis - KOKO TV Nigeria, 13 hours ago
8 COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,153 confirmed cases and 2,063 recorded deaths as of May 1, 2021 - The Info Stride, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerian Government Moves To Sell Power Generating Companies, Invites Bids - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Nigeria imposes fresh measures, aimed at flights from Brazil, India,Turkey - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
