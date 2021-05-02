Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Buhari Parts Ways With Influential Cleric Over Presidential Contract
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Buhari parts ways with Mbaka over presidential contract
The Guardian:
Buhari parts ways with influential cleric over presidential contract
The Herald:
Buhari parts ways with influential cleric over presidential contract
The Eagle Online:
Last week in Aso Rock: Buhari parts ways with influential cleric over contract
The Street Journal:
Buhari Parts Ways With Mbaka Over Presidential Contract
The News:
Buhari parts ways with influential cleric over presidential contract
News Diary Online:
Buhari parts ways with influential cleric over presidential contract
More Picks
1
''One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage''- BBNaija star, Venita Akpofure -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Dangote Cement to pay N40.39billion in corporate tax -
Point Blank News,
23 hours ago
3
Insurgency has declined since Buhari took over —Fayemi -
Nigerian Tribune,
12 hours ago
4
Train loaded with water pipes derails from track, crashes in Kaduna -
Ripples Nigeria,
20 hours ago
5
Nnamdi Kanu orders total shut down of Abuja, Lagos, North, Southeast May 30 -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
6
Kick out APC in 2023 if you’re not satisfied, Governor Fayemi sends powerful message to Nigerian youth -
Legit,
10 hours ago
7
APC to PDP Governors on insecurity: Not time to play to gallery -
The Eagle Online,
7 hours ago
8
Buhari Parts Ways With Influential Cleric Over Presidential Contract -
Independent,
8 hours ago
9
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's mum laid to rest (photos/videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
Police confirm another Boko Haram attack on Yobe Community -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...