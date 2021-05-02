Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Banditry: Security Operatives Foil Attack In Zamfara, Recover 300 Cows
Channels Television  - Security operatives have foiled an attack by bandits by killing an unspecified number of them and recovering 300 cattle in Zamfara State.

6 hours ago
