Mbaka: Ohanaeze tackles Presidency, slams controversial priest Daily Times - The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group has waded into the controversy between the presidency and the controversial Adoration Ministry priest, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka. Rev Mbaka had during the week called for the President’s resignation ...



