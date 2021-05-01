Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chimamanda Adichie buries late mum, husband, others attend funeral ceremony Legit:
Nigerian Doctors Unwind, Shows Off Dance Moves The Punch:
Daily Post:
Transfer: Manchester United shortlist Ndidi, two others to replace Pogba at Old Trafford
Insecurity: Never doubt Buhari Vanguard News:
Suspected bandits kill Kogi pension commissioner, Adebayo Solomon Linda Ikeji Blog:
Troops rescue abducted CAPRO student in Plateau The Nation:
Burundi president sacks commerce minister amid graft claims The Guardian:
Banditry: Security Operatives Foil Attack In Zamfara, Recover 300 Cows Channels Television:
The Cable:
INTERVIEW: I quit a great job to manage MI because I wasn't fulfilled, says Godwin Tom
Sahara Reporters:
Nigerian Government Bans Passengers From Three Countries Over Surge In COVID-19 Cases
Mbaka: Ohanaeze tackles Presidency, slams controversial priest Daily Times:
Nigerian Tribune:
Mother of 11-year-old boy suffering from blood cancer cries out for help
Complete Sports:
How Kanu, Weah Made Me A True Fan Of Arsenal, AC Milan – Simy
Naija Loaded:
Nigeria Plans To Expand N-Power Programme To One Million People
Major health stories published last week Premium Times:
Bella Naija:
Love Won! See Esther & Dolapo's Pre-wedding Shoot + Proposal Story
Yaba Left Online:
Chidinma Ekile quits secular music, returns to gospel: “My name is now Minister Chidinma Ekile”
‘Food production must not be seasonal in Nigeria because hunger is not’ Business Day:
Naija Diary:
Lady Narrates How She Found Out A Man Has Been Living In Her Apartment For A Year Without Her Knowledge


