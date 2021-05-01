News at a Glance

CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha fondling, kissing and caressing 14-year-old girl has been released (WATCH) Edujandon - A viral YouTube video of Nigerian actor, Baba Ijesha molesting a 14-year-old girl in CCTV footage has been released by Punch Newspapers. Recall that for days, the Yoruba actor has been accused of sexually molesting a 14-year-old girl.



News Credibility Score: 21%



