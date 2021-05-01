News at a Glance

WOW – Teni reveals what Wizkid did to her when they met for the first time Salone - The known naija singer Teni reveals what Wizkid did to her when they met for the first time The ex Atlanta-based singer who relocated to her native land, Nigeria to launch her music career recounted that when she and Starboy met for the first time at ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



