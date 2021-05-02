Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Punch Obtains CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting 14-year old – view with caution
Oyo Gist  - Oyogist.com has leaned that a CCTV footage which captured the moment Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, molested his victim, has been shared online.

59 mins ago
1 Buhari should have spoken with Biden, not US Secretary –Kukah - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 Borno Assembly approves Zulum's Deputy, Kadafur as Acting Governor - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Our federal cabinet doesn’t understands Flutterwave, Paystack, but borrowing – Osita Chidoka - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
4 ''One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage''- BBNaija star, Venita Akpofure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 NLC urges Ganduje to settle N26bn outstanding pension, gratuities - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
6 Kick out APC in 2023 if you’re not satisfied, Governor Fayemi sends powerful message to Nigerian youth - Legit, 4 hours ago
7 Pensioners commend FG on consequential adjustment of minimum wage - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
8 Iniobong Umoren: How job-seeking lady was found raped, murdered, buried in shallow grave - The News Guru, 2 hours ago
9 Again, gunmen kill two Policemen, burnt 5 vehicles in A-Ibom - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
10 Gunmen abduct Nasarawa lawmaker's brother, demand N10 million - The Punch, 20 hours ago
