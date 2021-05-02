News at a Glance

First bank boardroom crisis: Ibukun Awosika opens up Daily Times - ‘I have always acted with honour and integrity’ Days after her sack by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as Chairman of the Board of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr (Mrs) Ibukun Awosika has absolved herself of blame, saying that every of her actions ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



