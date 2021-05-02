Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

First bank boardroom crisis: Ibukun Awosika opens up
Daily Times  - ‘I have always acted with honour and integrity’ Days after her sack by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as Chairman of the Board of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr (Mrs) Ibukun Awosika has absolved herself of blame, saying that every of her actions ...

1 hour ago
1 Buhari should have spoken with Biden, not US Secretary –Kukah - The Punch, 23 hours ago
2 Borno Assembly approves Zulum's Deputy, Kadafur as Acting Governor - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Our federal cabinet doesn’t understands Flutterwave, Paystack, but borrowing – Osita Chidoka - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
4 ''One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage''- BBNaija star, Venita Akpofure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 NLC urges Ganduje to settle N26bn outstanding pension, gratuities - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
6 Kick out APC in 2023 if you’re not satisfied, Governor Fayemi sends powerful message to Nigerian youth - Legit, 4 hours ago
7 Pensioners commend FG on consequential adjustment of minimum wage - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
8 Again, gunmen kill two Policemen, burnt 5 vehicles in A-Ibom - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 Gunmen abduct Nasarawa lawmaker's brother, demand N10 million - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 Dangote Cement to pay N40.39billion in corporate tax - Point Blank News, 17 hours ago
