Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


It Is Criminal To Use A Minor As A Trap To Gather Evidence – Yomi Fabiyi Continues To Defend Baba Ijesha
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Since the video showing the actual act of Baba Ijesha aka, Olanrewaju James Omiyinka surfaced on the internet today through The Punch, a lot of reactions have been coming through from outrage to anger and lots more.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Yaba Left Online:
'‘It Is Criminal To Molest A Minor Or Use A Minor As A Trap To Gather Evidence.' - Yomi Fabiyi reacts to CCTV Footage
"Using a minor as a trap to gather evidence is a criminal offence" - Actor, Yomi Fabiyi (Video) Gist Reel:
"Using a minor as a trap to gather evidence is a criminal offence" - Actor, Yomi Fabiyi (Video)
“Using a minor as a trap to gather evidence is a criminal offence” – Actor, Yomi Fabiyi (Video) » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
“Using a minor as a trap to gather evidence is a criminal offence” – Actor, Yomi Fabiyi (Video) » Newzandar News
Kemi Filani Blog:
'It is a crime to use a minor as a trap to gather evidence' - Yomi Fabiyi continues to defend Baba Ijesha - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 ''One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage''- BBNaija star, Venita Akpofure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 NLC urges Ganduje to settle N26bn outstanding pension, gratuities - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
3 Dangote Cement to pay N40.39billion in corporate tax - Point Blank News, 19 hours ago
4 Kick out APC in 2023 if you’re not satisfied, Governor Fayemi sends powerful message to Nigerian youth - Legit, 6 hours ago
5 Pensioners commend FG on consequential adjustment of minimum wage - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 EPL: Manchester City beat Crystal Palace, move closer to title - The Nation, 24 hours ago
7 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's mum laid to rest (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 How Baba Ijesha ‘predicted’ current predicament in movie - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 Lawmaker praises youths, hunters for busting kidnappers den as they shared N8m, dollar - The Eagle Online, 7 hours ago
10 Gunmen abduct Nasarawa lawmaker's brother, demand N10 million - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info