SEC denies recruitment exercise, disowns fake websites

1
Police kill 3 bank robbers, intercept 753 GPMG ammunition in Abakaliki, recover 2 AK47, 5 pump action guns, 6 pistols - National Daily,
11 hours ago
2
Princess denies authorizing release of CCTV footage showing Baba Ijesha allegedly molesting foster child - Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
3
Nnamdi Kanu orders total shut down of Abuja, Lagos, North, Southeast May 30 - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
4
Iniobong Umoren: How job-seeking lady was found raped, murdered, buried in shallow grave - The News Guru,
22 hours ago
5
FAAN Hails Makinde Over Ibadan Airport CAT 6 Status - Leadership,
5 hours ago
6
Please Investigate Father Mbaka For Bringing Shame On The Catholic Church – Reno Omokri Writes Pope Francis - KOKO TV Nigeria,
15 hours ago
7
Buhari Parts Ways With Influential Cleric Over Presidential Contract - Independent,
22 hours ago
8
Banditry: Security Operatives Foil Attack In Zamfara, Recover 300 Cows - Channels Television,
21 hours ago
9
COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,153 confirmed cases and 2,063 recorded deaths as of May 1, 2021 - The Info Stride,
24 hours ago
10
DSS targets ‘elements’ threatening Nigeria’s peace - Daily Post,
12 hours ago