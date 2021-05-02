Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Boko Haram: Gov Bello reacts to report of terrorists forcefully converting Nigerians to Islam in Niger
Daily Post  - Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has denied reports that Boko Haram were currently forcefully converting Nigerians to Islam in the state.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FAKE NEWS Viral video NOT of Boko Haram converting residents in Niger The Cable:
FAKE NEWS Viral video NOT of Boko Haram converting residents in Niger
Niger state govt debunks viral video of Boko Haram terrorists forcefully converting people to Islam News Wire NGR:
Niger state govt debunks viral video of Boko Haram terrorists forcefully converting people to Islam
“Boko Haram forcefully converting people to Islam in Niger state” – FFK [PHOTOS/VIDEO] Politics Nigeria:
“Boko Haram forcefully converting people to Islam in Niger state” – FFK [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Boko Haram Forcefully Converting Nigerians To Islam In Niger – Fani Kayode Alleges Naija News:
Boko Haram Forcefully Converting Nigerians To Islam In Niger – Fani Kayode Alleges


   More Picks
1 ''One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage''- BBNaija star, Venita Akpofure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Insurgency has declined since Buhari took over —Fayemi - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
3 Dangote Cement to pay N40.39billion in corporate tax - Point Blank News, 22 hours ago
4 Kick out APC in 2023 if you’re not satisfied, Governor Fayemi sends powerful message to Nigerian youth - Legit, 9 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu orders total shut down of Abuja, Lagos, North, Southeast May 30 - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's mum laid to rest (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Police confirm another Boko Haram attack on Yobe Community - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
8 How Baba Ijesha ‘predicted’ current predicament in movie - The Punch, 13 hours ago
9 Pensioners commend FG on consequential adjustment of minimum wage - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 APC to PDP Governors on insecurity: Not time to play to gallery - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info