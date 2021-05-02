Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Election materials destroyed as fire guts INEC office in Akwa Ibom
News photo Legit  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Essien Udim local government area of Akwa Ibom state has been set ablaze destroying ballot boxes.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Ballot Boxes, Others Destroyed As Hoodlums Burn Down @INECnigeria Office In Akwa Ibom Sahara Reporters:
Ballot Boxes, Others Destroyed As Hoodlums Burn Down @INECnigeria Office In Akwa Ibom
Hoodlums Burn Down INEC Office In Akwa Ibom, Ballot Boxes, Election Materials Destroyed - Breaking Times The Breaking Times:
Hoodlums Burn Down INEC Office In Akwa Ibom, Ballot Boxes, Election Materials Destroyed - Breaking Times
Ballot Boxes, Others Destroyed As Hoodlums Burn Down INEC Office In Akwa Ibom (Photos) Tori News:
Ballot Boxes, Others Destroyed As Hoodlums Burn Down INEC Office In Akwa Ibom (Photos)


