Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fidelity Bank Approves 22 Kobo Dividend Per Share For FY2020
The News Guru  - The shareholders of Fidelity Bank Plc have unanimously endorsed the payment of a cash dividend of 22 kobo per share to all Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on April 16, 2021.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fidelity Bank shareholders approve 22 Kobo dividend for 2020 Vanguard News:
Fidelity Bank shareholders approve 22 Kobo dividend for 2020
Fidelity Bank Shareholders Approve 22 Kobo Dividend For 2020 The Street Journal:
Fidelity Bank Shareholders Approve 22 Kobo Dividend For 2020
Fidelity Bank approves 22 Kobo Dividend per share for FY 2020 Mega News:
Fidelity Bank approves 22 Kobo Dividend per share for FY 2020
Fidelity Bank Approves 22 Kobo Dividend Per Share For FY2020 The Genius Media:
Fidelity Bank Approves 22 Kobo Dividend Per Share For FY2020


   More Picks
1 Princess denies authorizing release of CCTV footage showing Baba Ijesha allegedly molesting foster child - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu orders total shut down of Abuja, Lagos, North, Southeast May 30 - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Iniobong Umoren: How job-seeking lady was found raped, murdered, buried in shallow grave - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
4 How unknown gunmen killed top Kogi commissioner | Politics | News | herald.ng - The Herald, 24 hours ago
5 Kick out APC in 2023 if you’re not satisfied, Governor Fayemi sends powerful message to Nigerian youth - Legit, 23 hours ago
6 FAAN Hails Makinde Over Ibadan Airport CAT 6 Status - Leadership, 4 hours ago
7 Please Investigate Father Mbaka For Bringing Shame On The Catholic Church – Reno Omokri Writes Pope Francis - KOKO TV Nigeria, 13 hours ago
8 COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,153 confirmed cases and 2,063 recorded deaths as of May 1, 2021 - The Info Stride, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerian Government Moves To Sell Power Generating Companies, Invites Bids - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Nigeria imposes fresh measures, aimed at flights from Brazil, India,Turkey - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info