Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Baba Ijesha: Anyone Who Speaks For Him Needs To Be Arrested – Mercy Johnson
KOKO TV Nigeria  - Nollywood celebrities keep on reacting to the disturbing video where Baba Ijesha was seen molesting a fourteen-year-old girl. This actress, Mercy Johnson calls for the arrest of anyone speaking in favor of Baba Ijesha. The Punch Media released the ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Anyone Who Speaks For Baba Ijesha Needs To Be Arrested – Mercy Johnson Blows Hot Edujandon:
Anyone Who Speaks For Baba Ijesha Needs To Be Arrested – Mercy Johnson Blows Hot
“Anyone who speaks for Baba Ijesha needs to be arrested” – Mercy Johnson » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
“Anyone who speaks for Baba Ijesha needs to be arrested” – Mercy Johnson » Newzandar News
"Anyone who speaks for Baba Ijesha needs to be arrested" - Mercy Johnson Gist Reel:
"Anyone who speaks for Baba Ijesha needs to be arrested" - Mercy Johnson
Kemi Filani Blog:
'Anyone who speaks for Baba Ijesha needs to be arrested' Mercy Johnson blows hot - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 ''One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage''- BBNaija star, Venita Akpofure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Dangote Cement to pay N40.39billion in corporate tax - Point Blank News, 23 hours ago
3 Insurgency has declined since Buhari took over —Fayemi - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
4 Train loaded with water pipes derails from track, crashes in Kaduna - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu orders total shut down of Abuja, Lagos, North, Southeast May 30 - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 Kick out APC in 2023 if you’re not satisfied, Governor Fayemi sends powerful message to Nigerian youth - Legit, 10 hours ago
7 APC to PDP Governors on insecurity: Not time to play to gallery - The Eagle Online, 7 hours ago
8 Buhari Parts Ways With Influential Cleric Over Presidential Contract - Independent, 8 hours ago
9 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's mum laid to rest (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Police confirm another Boko Haram attack on Yobe Community - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info