Nepotism, Insecurity: We’re justified in our decision not to support Buhari ― Afenifere
News photo Vanguard News  - By Dayo Johnson – Akure The Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere, said weekend that it has been justified for not supporting President Muhammad Buhari during the 2015 and 2019 elections.

