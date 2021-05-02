Ajax Clinch 35th Dutch League Title With Three Matches To Spare Channels Television - Ajax Amsterdam clinched their 35th Dutch league title on Sunday with a 4-0 victory over Emmen. Jurrien Timber, Sebastien Haller, Davy Klaassen and Devyne Rensch scored for Ajax in a game played in front of empty stands due to anti-Covid measures.



