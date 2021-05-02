Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


OPINION: The Presidency, Pantami and Mbaka By Yushau Shuaib
News photo Legit  - Mr. Yushau A. Shuaib, a public relations expert analyses the recent statements by the Nigerian presidency concerning Dr. Isa Pantami and Reverend Ejike Mbaka.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PR wise: The presidency, Pantami and Mbaka The Cable:
PR wise: The presidency, Pantami and Mbaka
PR Wise: The Presidency, Pantami and Mbaka, By Yushau A. Shuaib Premium Times:
PR Wise: The Presidency, Pantami and Mbaka, By Yushau A. Shuaib
PR Wise: The Presidency, Pantami and Mbaka Economic Confidential:
PR Wise: The Presidency, Pantami and Mbaka
PR Wise: The Presidency, Pantami and Mbaka, by Yushau A. Shuaib Daily Nigerian:
PR Wise: The Presidency, Pantami and Mbaka, by Yushau A. Shuaib


   More Picks
1 ''One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage''- BBNaija star, Venita Akpofure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Insurgency has declined since Buhari took over —Fayemi - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu orders total shut down of Abuja, Lagos, North, Southeast May 30 - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 How unknown gunmen killed top Kogi commissioner | Politics | News | herald.ng - The Herald, 17 hours ago
5 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's mum laid to rest (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 NCAA may lift ban on Azman Air after other inspections - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Kick out APC in 2023 if you’re not satisfied, Governor Fayemi sends powerful message to Nigerian youth - Legit, 17 hours ago
8 Please Investigate Father Mbaka For Bringing Shame On The Catholic Church – Reno Omokri Writes Pope Francis - KOKO TV Nigeria, 7 hours ago
9 Buhari Parts Ways With Influential Cleric Over Presidential Contract - Independent, 15 hours ago
10 Iniobong Umoren: How job-seeking lady was found raped, murdered, buried in shallow grave - The News Guru, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info