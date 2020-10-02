Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,153 confirmed cases and 2,063 recorded deaths as of May 1, 2021
The Info Stride  - Nigeria COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic case statistics as reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are highlighted below: 165,153 confirmed 155,109 discharged 2,063 death 43 new cases reported across the states listed below: Lagos-28 ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria records 43 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,153 Nigerian Tribune:
Nigeria records 43 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,153
COVID-19: Nigeria records 43 new cases on Saturday Premium Times:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 43 new cases on Saturday
Again, India sets COVID-19 record with 3,689 deaths in one day Ripples Nigeria:
Again, India sets COVID-19 record with 3,689 deaths in one day
COVID-19: Nigeria records 55 new cases, zero death The Eagle Online:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 55 new cases, zero death
Nigeria Records 43 COVID-19 New Cases, No Death Mojidelano:
Nigeria Records 43 COVID-19 New Cases, No Death
India posts world record daily deaths from COVID-19 See Naija:
India posts world record daily deaths from COVID-19


   More Picks
1 ''One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage''- BBNaija star, Venita Akpofure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Dangote Cement to pay N40.39billion in corporate tax - Point Blank News, 23 hours ago
3 Insurgency has declined since Buhari took over —Fayemi - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
4 Train loaded with water pipes derails from track, crashes in Kaduna - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu orders total shut down of Abuja, Lagos, North, Southeast May 30 - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 Kick out APC in 2023 if you’re not satisfied, Governor Fayemi sends powerful message to Nigerian youth - Legit, 10 hours ago
7 APC to PDP Governors on insecurity: Not time to play to gallery - The Eagle Online, 7 hours ago
8 Buhari Parts Ways With Influential Cleric Over Presidential Contract - Independent, 9 hours ago
9 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's mum laid to rest (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Police confirm another Boko Haram attack on Yobe Community - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info