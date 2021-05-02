Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Boko Haram kills Commanding Officer, 7 others in 2 Army bases in Borno State
Global Upfront  - A Commanding Officer and 7 others were killed when Boko HaramIslamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists attacked two Nigerian Army bases in Borno State.


The terrorists have intensified attacks on Army camps in recent ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

