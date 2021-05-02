Boko Haram kills Commanding Officer, 7 others in 2 Army bases in Borno State





The terrorists have intensified attacks on Army camps in recent ... Global Upfront - A Commanding Officer and 7 others were killed when Boko HaramIslamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists attacked two Nigerian Army bases in Borno State.



