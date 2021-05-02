Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DSS targets ‘elements’ threatening Nigeria’s peace
News photo Daily Post  - The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a warning to “elements” threatening Nigeria’s unity and peaceful co-existence.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

DSS Issues Warning To Agitators “Threatening Nigeria’s Unity” Biz Watch Nigeria:
DSS Issues Warning To Agitators “Threatening Nigeria’s Unity”
DSS targets ‘elements’ threatening Nigeria’s peace The Dabigal Blog:
DSS targets ‘elements’ threatening Nigeria’s peace
DSS targets ‘elements’ threatening Nigeria’s peace See Naija:
DSS targets ‘elements’ threatening Nigeria’s peace
DSS targets ‘elements’ threatening Nigeria’s peace Studio CB55:
DSS targets ‘elements’ threatening Nigeria’s peace
Salone:
UPDATE – DSS Targets ‘Elements’ Threatening Nigeria’s Peace
Mbaka: DSS Issues Warning To Clerics Threatening Buhari’s Govt Naija News:
Mbaka: DSS Issues Warning To Clerics Threatening Buhari’s Govt


   More Picks
1 Police kill 3 bank robbers, intercept 753 GPMG ammunition in Abakaliki, recover 2 AK47, 5 pump action guns, 6 pistols - National Daily, 11 hours ago
2 Princess denies authorizing release of CCTV footage showing Baba Ijesha allegedly molesting foster child - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu orders total shut down of Abuja, Lagos, North, Southeast May 30 - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Iniobong Umoren: How job-seeking lady was found raped, murdered, buried in shallow grave - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
5 FAAN Hails Makinde Over Ibadan Airport CAT 6 Status - Leadership, 5 hours ago
6 Please Investigate Father Mbaka For Bringing Shame On The Catholic Church – Reno Omokri Writes Pope Francis - KOKO TV Nigeria, 15 hours ago
7 Buhari Parts Ways With Influential Cleric Over Presidential Contract - Independent, 22 hours ago
8 Banditry: Security Operatives Foil Attack In Zamfara, Recover 300 Cows - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
9 COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,153 confirmed cases and 2,063 recorded deaths as of May 1, 2021 - The Info Stride, 24 hours ago
10 DSS targets ‘elements’ threatening Nigeria’s peace - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info