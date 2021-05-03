Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘My people my joy is full’ – Timi Dakolo reveals what he found out about his 10 year old son
Kemi Filani Blog  - Talented Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, is known to be a good family man who shows love and support to his family members for the world to see.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

"My people, my joy is full" - Timi Dakolo says as he discovers his son, Alex, can sing Yaba Left Online:
"My people, my joy is full" - Timi Dakolo says as he discovers his son, Alex, can sing
”My joy is full” – Timi Dakolo rejoices as he discovers his 10-year-old son can sing Correct NG:
”My joy is full” – Timi Dakolo rejoices as he discovers his 10-year-old son can sing
"My joy is full" - Singer Timi Dakolo says as he extols his son for being a genius Gist Reel:
"My joy is full" - Singer Timi Dakolo says as he extols his son for being a genius
“My people, my joy is full” – Timi Dakolo says as he discovers his son, Alex, can sing Naija Parrot:
“My people, my joy is full” – Timi Dakolo says as he discovers his son, Alex, can sing
“My joy is full” – Singer Timi Dakolo says as he extols his son for being a genius Newzandar News:
“My joy is full” – Singer Timi Dakolo says as he extols his son for being a genius


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria imposes fresh measures, aimed at flights from Brazil, India,Turkey - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
2 "Senior Advocate Of Nonsense" – Eedris Abdulkareem Disses Keyamo In New Song - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
3 DSS targets ‘elements’ threatening Nigeria’s peace - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Apologise to me now, bandits can kill you - Mbaka tells Garba Shehu - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 World Press Freedom Day: Anambra Speaker makes case for Nigerian Journalists’ welfare - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
6 “My client had an illicit affair with princess, we are ready to meet her in court” – Baba Ijesha’s alleged lawyer - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
7 Police kill 3 bank robbers, intercept 753 GPMG ammunition in Abakaliki, recover 2 AK47, 5 pump action guns, 6 pistols - National Daily, 18 hours ago
8 Serie A: We’ll go to sleep very happy – Conte reacts as Inter Milan win title - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 NASS Will Never Pass Any Law To Hinder Press Freedom – Lawan - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
10 Boko Haram: Troops kill terrorists top commander in Borno, lose 5 soldiers - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info