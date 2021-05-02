Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Governors Not Paying Minimum Wage Are Breaching The Law – Ngige
Channels Television  -   The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has faulted governors yet to pay the new minimum wage to workers in their states.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Governors not paying N30,000 minimum wage are breaking the law —Ngige Ripples Nigeria:
Governors not paying N30,000 minimum wage are breaking the law —Ngige
Governors Not Paying Minimum Wage Are Breaching The Law — Ngige The Nigeria Lawyer:
Governors Not Paying Minimum Wage Are Breaching The Law — Ngige
I May Sue Governors Not Paying Minimum Wage - Ngige Naija News:
I May Sue Governors Not Paying Minimum Wage - Ngige


   More Picks
1 ''One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage''- BBNaija star, Venita Akpofure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Insurgency has declined since Buhari took over —Fayemi - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu orders total shut down of Abuja, Lagos, North, Southeast May 30 - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 How unknown gunmen killed top Kogi commissioner | Politics | News | herald.ng - The Herald, 17 hours ago
5 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's mum laid to rest (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 NCAA may lift ban on Azman Air after other inspections - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Kick out APC in 2023 if you’re not satisfied, Governor Fayemi sends powerful message to Nigerian youth - Legit, 17 hours ago
8 Please Investigate Father Mbaka For Bringing Shame On The Catholic Church – Reno Omokri Writes Pope Francis - KOKO TV Nigeria, 7 hours ago
9 Buhari Parts Ways With Influential Cleric Over Presidential Contract - Independent, 15 hours ago
10 Iniobong Umoren: How job-seeking lady was found raped, murdered, buried in shallow grave - The News Guru, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info