Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ministry removes Gumel, Oladapo as federations caretaker committees’ chairmen
News photo The Guardian  - Youth and Sports Development Ministry yesterday slightly altered the composition of two of the dissolved federations’ caretaker committees, with Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) President, Habu Gumel and NOC secretary, Banji Oladapo,....

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ministry Removes Gumel, Oladapo As Federations Caretaker Committees’ Chairmen The Street Journal:
Ministry Removes Gumel, Oladapo As Federations Caretaker Committees’ Chairmen
NSF: Changes in caretaker committees membership The News:
NSF: Changes in caretaker committees membership
NOC Removes Habu Gumel, Oladapo From Caretaker Committees Naija News:
NOC Removes Habu Gumel, Oladapo From Caretaker Committees


   More Picks
1 Princess denies authorizing release of CCTV footage showing Baba Ijesha allegedly molesting foster child - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu orders total shut down of Abuja, Lagos, North, Southeast May 30 - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Iniobong Umoren: How job-seeking lady was found raped, murdered, buried in shallow grave - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
4 How unknown gunmen killed top Kogi commissioner | Politics | News | herald.ng - The Herald, 24 hours ago
5 Kick out APC in 2023 if you’re not satisfied, Governor Fayemi sends powerful message to Nigerian youth - Legit, 23 hours ago
6 FAAN Hails Makinde Over Ibadan Airport CAT 6 Status - Leadership, 4 hours ago
7 Please Investigate Father Mbaka For Bringing Shame On The Catholic Church – Reno Omokri Writes Pope Francis - KOKO TV Nigeria, 13 hours ago
8 COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,153 confirmed cases and 2,063 recorded deaths as of May 1, 2021 - The Info Stride, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerian Government Moves To Sell Power Generating Companies, Invites Bids - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Nigeria imposes fresh measures, aimed at flights from Brazil, India,Turkey - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info