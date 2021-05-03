Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FAAN Hails Makinde Over Ibadan Airport CAT 6 Status
News photo Leadership  - BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan The management of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has commended Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde for the roles played by the state in the recent attainment of Category 6 Status by the Ibadan Airport. Hailing ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FAAN Commends Makinde Over Ibadan Airport Upgrade Independent:
FAAN Commends Makinde Over Ibadan Airport Upgrade
FAAN commends Makinde for Ibadan Airport upgrade PM News:
FAAN commends Makinde for Ibadan Airport upgrade
FAAN commends Makinde over Ibadan airport upgrade The Eagle Online:
FAAN commends Makinde over Ibadan airport upgrade
FAAN commends Governor Makinde over Ibadan airport upgrade Oyo Gist:
FAAN commends Governor Makinde over Ibadan airport upgrade
FAAN commends Makinde over Ibadan airport upgrade The News:
FAAN commends Makinde over Ibadan airport upgrade
FAAN Commends Makinde Over Ibadan Airport Upgrade Inside Oyo:
FAAN Commends Makinde Over Ibadan Airport Upgrade
FAAN commends Makinde over Ibadan airport upgrade Julia Blaise Blog:
FAAN commends Makinde over Ibadan airport upgrade


   More Picks
1 ''One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage''- BBNaija star, Venita Akpofure - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Insurgency has declined since Buhari took over —Fayemi - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 Serie A: We’ll go to sleep very happy – Conte reacts as Inter Milan win title - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
4 Senate President celebrates Nigerian journalists on World Press Freedom Day - National Accord, 14 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu orders total shut down of Abuja, Lagos, North, Southeast May 30 - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 How unknown gunmen killed top Kogi commissioner | Politics | News | herald.ng - The Herald, 22 hours ago
7 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's mum laid to rest (photos/videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Kick out APC in 2023 if you’re not satisfied, Governor Fayemi sends powerful message to Nigerian youth - Legit, 21 hours ago
9 FAAN Hails Makinde Over Ibadan Airport CAT 6 Status - Leadership, 2 hours ago
10 Please Investigate Father Mbaka For Bringing Shame On The Catholic Church – Reno Omokri Writes Pope Francis - KOKO TV Nigeria, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info