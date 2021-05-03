Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria can’t afford another civil war, Tinubu warns
News photo The Guardian  - National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said the country is yet to recover from consequences of the civil war, therefore, cannot afford to experience another one.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

