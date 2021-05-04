Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"Don't see your partner as Holy ghost, cheating is paramount in marriages" - Gospel singer, Empress Gifty
Gist Reel  - Gospel singer Gifty Osei, popularly known as Empress Gifty has advised married couples to see cheating as a part of marriage.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

1 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Baba Ijesa Faces Possible Life Imprisonment As Lagos Govt Set To File Charges - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
4 Ex-soldier arrested for kidnap and murder of 6-year-old boy was dismissed in 2013 for attempted murder - Nigerian Army - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Boko Haram kidnapped the Greenfield University students, not bandits - Sheikh Gumi says (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 "What God cannot do does not exist"- Nigerian footballer, Mikel Agu, writes as he becomes a Portuguese citizen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 COVID-19: NCDC confirms 34 new cases from FCT, three States - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
9 Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
10 Alleged molestation: Baba Ijesha to face five-charge trial - The Nation, 15 hours ago
