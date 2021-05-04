“Don’t see your partner as Holy ghost, cheating is paramount in marriages” – Gospel singer, Empress Gifty

|
1
Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Baba Ijesa Faces Possible Life Imprisonment As Lagos Govt Set To File Charges - Channels Television,
16 hours ago
4
Ex-soldier arrested for kidnap and murder of 6-year-old boy was dismissed in 2013 for attempted murder - Nigerian Army - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Boko Haram kidnapped the Greenfield University students, not bandits - Sheikh Gumi says (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
"What God cannot do does not exist"- Nigerian footballer, Mikel Agu, writes as he becomes a Portuguese citizen - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB - Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
8
COVID-19: NCDC confirms 34 new cases from FCT, three States - The Eagle Online,
6 hours ago
9
Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks - Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
10
Alleged molestation: Baba Ijesha to face five-charge trial - The Nation,
15 hours ago