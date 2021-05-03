Serie A: Nigerian striker laments after Ronaldo refuses to swap shirt with him Daily Post - Nigeria International, Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo has lamented Cristiano Ronaldo’s refusal to exchange shirts with him after Crotone’s Serie A game with Juventus. Simeon, simply called Simy, who plays for Crotone, said he was disappointed after the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%