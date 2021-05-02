Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Senior Advocate Of Nonsense” – Eedris Abdulkareem Disses Keyamo In New Song
Affairs TV  - Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has again lashed out at the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, in his newly released track, following the growing exposure of the private communications between the friends-turned-enemies.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"Senior Advocate Of Nonsense" – Eedris Abdulkareem Disses @fKeyamo In New Song Sahara Reporters:
"Senior Advocate Of Nonsense" – Eedris Abdulkareem Disses @fKeyamo In New Song
“Senior Advocate Of Nonsense” – Eedris Abdulkareem Disses Keyamo In New Song (LISTEN) Edujandon:
“Senior Advocate Of Nonsense” – Eedris Abdulkareem Disses Keyamo In New Song (LISTEN)
“Senior Advocate Of Nonsense” – Eedris Abdulkareem Disses Keyamo In New Song Gist 36:
“Senior Advocate Of Nonsense” – Eedris Abdulkareem Disses Keyamo In New Song
"Senior Advocate Of Nonsense" – Eedris Abdulkareem Disses Keyamo In New Song Tori News:
"Senior Advocate Of Nonsense" – Eedris Abdulkareem Disses Keyamo In New Song


   More Picks
1 Police kill 3 bank robbers, intercept 753 GPMG ammunition in Abakaliki, recover 2 AK47, 5 pump action guns, 6 pistols - National Daily, 12 hours ago
2 Serie A: We’ll go to sleep very happy – Conte reacts as Inter Milan win title - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 Princess denies authorizing release of CCTV footage showing Baba Ijesha allegedly molesting foster child - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
4 Nnamdi Kanu orders total shut down of Abuja, Lagos, North, Southeast May 30 - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Iniobong Umoren: How job-seeking lady was found raped, murdered, buried in shallow grave - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
6 Governors Not Paying Minimum Wage Are Breaching The Law – Ngige - Channels Television, 13 hours ago
7 Baba Ijesha: Anyone Who Speaks For Him Needs To Be Arrested – Mercy Johnson - KOKO TV Nigeria, 18 hours ago
8 FUOYE VC Prof. Fasina denies sacking registrar Odusanya - PM News, 19 hours ago
9 FAAN Hails Makinde Over Ibadan Airport CAT 6 Status - Leadership, 7 hours ago
10 Please Investigate Father Mbaka For Bringing Shame On The Catholic Church – Reno Omokri Writes Pope Francis - KOKO TV Nigeria, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info