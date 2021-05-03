Post News
I’m in the worst shape of my life - Will Smith says as he showcases his abs-less belly (photo)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Will Smith is getting real about his body shape.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Boko Haram: Troops kill terrorists top commander in Borno, lose 5 soldiers -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
2
NCAA lifts ban on Azman airline after Lagos landing incident -
Ripples Nigeria,
10 hours ago
3
"Senior Advocate Of Nonsense" – Eedris Abdulkareem Disses Keyamo In New Song -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
4
Governors Not Paying Minimum Wage Are Breaching The Law – Ngige -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
5
“My client had an illicit affair with princess, we are ready to meet her in court” – Baba Ijesha’s alleged lawyer -
Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
6
Honeywell Group explains financial relationship with First Bank, says debts are being serviced -
Daily Times,
13 hours ago
7
DSS targets ‘elements’ threatening Nigeria’s peace -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
8
Apologise to me now, bandits can kill you - Mbaka tells Garba Shehu -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
9
‘Who are You To determine Our Future?’ – Nigerians Reply Tinubu For Saying 'Nigeria's Break-up Unacceptable To Us' -
Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
10
Chidinma Rebrands As Gospel Singer With ‘Jehovah Overdo’ -
Channels Television,
5 hours ago
