Father Mbaka admits discussing contract with Buhari, says it was a 'contract of securing the country' (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has admitted discussing contract with the Buhari-led administration after being called out by the presidency for reportedly being livid after being asked to go through the due

11 hours ago
“And even the people they are talking about that went there, I didn’t even discuss one percent of ‘if you get this contract’; contract of securing the country? What am I going to gain from it? The Nation:
“And even the people they are talking about that went there, I didn’t even discuss one percent of ‘if you get this contract’; contract of securing the country? What am I going to gain from it?
Mbaka Admits Discussing Contract With Buhari (Read Full Details) Naija Loaded:
Mbaka Admits Discussing Contract With Buhari (Read Full Details)
Mbaka Admits Discussing Contract With Buhari Information Nigeria:
Mbaka Admits Discussing Contract With Buhari
People I took to Buhari discussed how to end insecurity, not contracts –Mbaka replies Presidency Ripples Nigeria:
People I took to Buhari discussed how to end insecurity, not contracts –Mbaka replies Presidency
Fr Mbaka admits discussing contract with Buhari, reveals details Lailas News:
Fr Mbaka admits discussing contract with Buhari, reveals details
VIDEO: "The last person this administration should fight is the Father Mbaka talking here", Father Mbaka sends a strong warning to Buhari News Wire NGR:
VIDEO: "The last person this administration should fight is the Father Mbaka talking here", Father Mbaka sends a strong warning to Buhari's administration after confirming that he did meet with the President for a contract of 'securing the country'
Fr Mbaka Admits Meeting President Buhari For Contract, Dares APC To Report Him To Pope Kanyi Daily:
Fr Mbaka Admits Meeting President Buhari For Contract, Dares APC To Report Him To Pope
People I took to Buhari discussed how to end insecurity, not contracts –Mbaka replies Presidency Effiezy:
People I took to Buhari discussed how to end insecurity, not contracts –Mbaka replies Presidency


