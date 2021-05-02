‘Igbos Are Not Terrorists’, Abaribe Absolves IPOB From Insecurity in South East The Breaking Times - Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Senate Minority Leader has exonerated the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and other pro-Biafran agitators from the recent attacks on police installations and killings of Security operatives in the Southeast. Abaribe made the ...



