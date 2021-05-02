Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘Igbos Are Not Terrorists’, Abaribe Absolves IPOB From Insecurity in South East
The Breaking Times  - Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Senate Minority Leader has exonerated the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and other pro-Biafran agitators from the recent attacks on police installations and killings of Security operatives in the Southeast. Abaribe made the ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

