Father Mbaka confesses taking contractors to Buhari
PM News  - Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Fr. Ejike Mbaka admits that he led three men to President Muhammadu Buhari for contracts during his first term

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

