Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige blames past government for strikes in Nigeria (video)

Father Mbaka confesses taking contractors to Buhari - PM News,
6 hours ago
2
COVID-19: Nigeria imposes fresh measures, aimed at flights from Brazil, India,Turkey - Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
3
"Senior Advocate Of Nonsense" – Eedris Abdulkareem Disses Keyamo In New Song - Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
4
Police kill 3 bank robbers, intercept 753 GPMG ammunition in Abakaliki, recover 2 AK47, 5 pump action guns, 6 pistols - National Daily,
15 hours ago
5
Serie A: We’ll go to sleep very happy – Conte reacts as Inter Milan win title - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
6
Baba Ijesha: Anyone Who Speaks For Him Needs To Be Arrested – Mercy Johnson - KOKO TV Nigeria,
21 hours ago
7
Journalist who exposed Governor Ganduje's alleged "bribe video" flees to UK - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
8
“My client had an illicit affair with princess, we are ready to meet her in court” – Baba Ijesha’s alleged lawyer - Yaba Left Online,
4 hours ago
9
Princess denies authorizing release of CCTV footage showing Baba Ijesha allegedly molesting foster child - Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
10
FAAN Hails Makinde Over Ibadan Airport CAT 6 Status - Leadership,
10 hours ago