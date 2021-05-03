Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG Says Lekki Deep Seaport Will Change Maritime Economy
News photo Independent  - The Federal government says the Lekki Deep Seaport will be a significant game-changer in Nigeria’s Maritime economy with corresponding benefits to the West and Central sub-regions of Africa. The  Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Dr Magdalene ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy Vanguard News:
FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy
FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy The Nation:
FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy
Lekki Deep Seaport To Bring Change To Nigeria’s Maritime Economy – FG Biz Watch Nigeria:
Lekki Deep Seaport To Bring Change To Nigeria’s Maritime Economy – FG
FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy The News Guru:
FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy
FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy News Diary Online:
FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy
FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy Pulse Nigeria:
FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy
FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy Prompt News:
FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy
FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy Sundiata Post:
FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy
Lekki Deep Seaport will change Nigeria’s maritime economy PM News:
Lekki Deep Seaport will change Nigeria’s maritime economy
Lekki Deep Seaport will change maritime economy, says FG The Eagle Online:
Lekki Deep Seaport will change maritime economy, says FG
FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy Maritime First Newspaper:
FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy
Lekki Port To Be West Africa’s Deepest Seaport – FG Inside Mainland:
Lekki Port To Be West Africa’s Deepest Seaport – FG
FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy National Daily:
FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy


   More Picks
1 Father Mbaka confesses taking contractors to Buhari - PM News, 18 hours ago
2 FG Says Lekki Deep Seaport Will Change Maritime Economy - Independent, 16 hours ago
3 Journalist who exposed Governor Ganduje's alleged "bribe video" flees to UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 NCAA lifts ban on Azman airline after Lagos landing incident - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
5 Police arrest 4 over alleged kidnap, murder of 6-year-old child in Kaduna - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
6 I can't marry only 1 woman, monogamy is unrealistic to me - Rapper Blaqbonez says in video - Legit, 11 hours ago
7 Alleged sponsor of unknown gunmen who carry out killings and attacks on police stations in Imo state apprehended (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 “My client had an illicit affair with princess, we are ready to meet her in court” – Baba Ijesha’s alleged lawyer - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
9 'Dirty Looking Igbo Smoker, Stop Blames, Go & Work' - Timaya Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem - Tori News, 8 hours ago
10 Verizon gives up on media business with sale of Yahoo, AOL for half the initial price - Business Day, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info