13-year-old girl allegedly commits suicide in Calabar







According FadFM Calabar publicist, Archibong Efefiom, the in Linda Ikeji Blog - A 13-year-old girl simply identified as Nsebong has allegedly committed suicide in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.According FadFM Calabar publicist, Archibong Efefiom, the in



News Credibility Score: 99%