Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The problem of insecurity lies on the table of Buhari, for a Genral in the Nigerian army he?s too complacent and lackadaisical - Pastor Ituah Ighodalo (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah Ighodalo has again called out President Muhammadu Buhari over the way he is handling the security challenges witnessed across the country.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

President Buhari Can Stop The Killings - Ituah Ighodalo TVC News Nigeria:
President Buhari Can Stop The Killings - Ituah Ighodalo
"The problem of insecurity lies on the table of Buhari, for a Genral in the Nigerian army he’s too complacent and lackadaisical" - Pastor Ituah Ighodalo Yaba Left Online:
"The problem of insecurity lies on the table of Buhari, for a Genral in the Nigerian army he’s too complacent and lackadaisical" - Pastor Ituah Ighodalo
“President Buhari is too complacent and lackadaisical” – Pastor Ituah Ighodalo Lailas News:
“President Buhari is too complacent and lackadaisical” – Pastor Ituah Ighodalo
“The Problem Of Insecurity Lies On The Table Of President Buhari” Gist 36:
“The Problem Of Insecurity Lies On The Table Of President Buhari”
"The Problem Of Insecurity Lies On The Table Of President Buhari" - Pastor Ituah Ighodalo (Video) Tori News:
"The Problem Of Insecurity Lies On The Table Of President Buhari" - Pastor Ituah Ighodalo (Video)


   More Picks
1 Father Mbaka confesses taking contractors to Buhari - PM News, 6 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Nigeria imposes fresh measures, aimed at flights from Brazil, India,Turkey - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
3 "Senior Advocate Of Nonsense" – Eedris Abdulkareem Disses Keyamo In New Song - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
4 Police kill 3 bank robbers, intercept 753 GPMG ammunition in Abakaliki, recover 2 AK47, 5 pump action guns, 6 pistols - National Daily, 15 hours ago
5 Serie A: We’ll go to sleep very happy – Conte reacts as Inter Milan win title - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Baba Ijesha: Anyone Who Speaks For Him Needs To Be Arrested – Mercy Johnson - KOKO TV Nigeria, 21 hours ago
7 Journalist who exposed Governor Ganduje's alleged "bribe video" flees to UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 “My client had an illicit affair with princess, we are ready to meet her in court” – Baba Ijesha’s alleged lawyer - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
9 Princess denies authorizing release of CCTV footage showing Baba Ijesha allegedly molesting foster child - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 FAAN Hails Makinde Over Ibadan Airport CAT 6 Status - Leadership, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info