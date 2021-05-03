Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cleric Urges Youths To Rise, Fix Nigeria
News photo Independent  - The General Overseer, All Christians Fellowship Mission (ACFM), Rev. William Okoye, has charged Nigerian youths to rise up and fix the country.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Cleric urges youths to rise, fix Nigeria The Herald:
Cleric urges youths to rise, fix Nigeria
Youths arise, fix Nigeria, says Cleric PM News:
Youths arise, fix Nigeria, says Cleric
Cleric urges youths to rise, fix Nigeria Sundiata Post:
Cleric urges youths to rise, fix Nigeria
Cleric urges youths to rise, fix Nigeria News Diary Online:
Cleric urges youths to rise, fix Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Father Mbaka confesses taking contractors to Buhari - PM News, 6 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Nigeria imposes fresh measures, aimed at flights from Brazil, India,Turkey - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
3 "Senior Advocate Of Nonsense" – Eedris Abdulkareem Disses Keyamo In New Song - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
4 Police kill 3 bank robbers, intercept 753 GPMG ammunition in Abakaliki, recover 2 AK47, 5 pump action guns, 6 pistols - National Daily, 15 hours ago
5 Serie A: We’ll go to sleep very happy – Conte reacts as Inter Milan win title - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Baba Ijesha: Anyone Who Speaks For Him Needs To Be Arrested – Mercy Johnson - KOKO TV Nigeria, 21 hours ago
7 Journalist who exposed Governor Ganduje's alleged "bribe video" flees to UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 “My client had an illicit affair with princess, we are ready to meet her in court” – Baba Ijesha’s alleged lawyer - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
9 Princess denies authorizing release of CCTV footage showing Baba Ijesha allegedly molesting foster child - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 FAAN Hails Makinde Over Ibadan Airport CAT 6 Status - Leadership, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info